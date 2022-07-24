DeepOnion Price Up 3.6% This Week (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000245 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $38.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000584 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001750 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00012761 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,701,796 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.