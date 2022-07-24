De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $107.73

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.73 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 75.21 ($0.90). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 75.80 ($0.91), with a volume of 62,298 shares changing hands.

De La Rue Trading Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £148.06 million and a P/E ratio of 758.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

In other De La Rue news, insider Ruth Euling sold 12,429 shares of De La Rue stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.96), for a total value of £9,943.20 ($11,886.67).

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

