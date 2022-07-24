DAOstack (GEN) Market Cap Tops $362,471.34

DAOstack (GEN) traded 21% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded 48.4% higher against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $362,471.34 and $657.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,713.14 or 0.99984942 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00044283 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00023894 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004378 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAOstack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

