Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $297.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Danaher from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $273.84 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.01. The firm has a market cap of $199.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

