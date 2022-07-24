Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Danaher were worth $51,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its position in Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Danaher by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Danaher by 73.4% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 500.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $273.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $199.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

