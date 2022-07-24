Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.05.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DADA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dada Nexus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $18,458,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,128 shares during the period. Schf GPE LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. Dada Nexus has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $26.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $319.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dada Nexus will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

