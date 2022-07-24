CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

CVR Partners Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:UAN opened at $92.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.93. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $179.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $222.87 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 59.89% and a net margin of 28.39%.

CVR Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of CVR Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 46.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at $8,375,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at $7,592,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 103.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners in the first quarter valued at $3,035,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVR Partners

(Get Rating)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.