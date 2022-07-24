Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Takes Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SFIX. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at $596,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 118,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In other Stitch Fix news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Stitch Fix Stock Down 8.3 %

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.45.

SFIX opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $492.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.71 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.