Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Leggett & Platt Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.19 and a 52-week high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

