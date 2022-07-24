Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Purchases New Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UGI by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,626,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,130,603,000 after purchasing an additional 128,398 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UGI by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,915,000 after purchasing an additional 844,167 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of UGI by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,725,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,035,000 after purchasing an additional 119,299 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,562,000 after purchasing an additional 307,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 23.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,549,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 482,094 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

In other news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.31.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. UGI’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

