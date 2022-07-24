Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $391,000 Stock Position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sharecare in the first quarter worth $1,094,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the first quarter worth $137,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sharecare in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 16.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Sharecare from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sharecare in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sharecare from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Sharecare Stock Down 9.0 %

Shares of SHCR stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.69. Sharecare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharecare Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

