Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $321,000 Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 119,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 24,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 21,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $16.01 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

