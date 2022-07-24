Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,943,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,241,265,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $971,769,000 after buying an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,488,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,201,000 after buying an additional 132,455 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,423,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $221.74 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.62 and a 200 day moving average of $225.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.63.

IQVIA Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.