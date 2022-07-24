Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Cuts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,991,070,000 after buying an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,581,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,239,387,000 after buying an additional 1,802,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,994,000 after buying an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,538,000 after buying an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,030,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,309,000 after buying an additional 234,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Wolfe Research cut Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

HBAN opened at $13.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,275.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

