Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Buys 284 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL opened at $87.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.60. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

