Curve DAO Token (CRV) Market Capitalization Hits $740.52 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 23.1% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00006065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $740.52 million and $185.08 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,724.26 or 1.00015066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,775,477,774 coins and its circulating supply is 537,372,111 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.