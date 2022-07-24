Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 5,739 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,739 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 369.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.21. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.97 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

