Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $499,000 Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SouthState by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,751,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,471,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.48. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on SouthState from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

