Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $381,000 Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 152,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $597,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,420,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,095,000 after acquiring an additional 13,202 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock opened at $61.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $266.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. HSBC upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.06.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

