Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $2.35 Million Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.45.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.61.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.