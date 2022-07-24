Cullen Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,359.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $472,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,400,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Barclays lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $561.54 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $497.83 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $219.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $541.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.01.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.21 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

