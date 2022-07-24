Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 838 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 476,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on D shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $77.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

