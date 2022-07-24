Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 3,525 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

DD opened at $57.26 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

