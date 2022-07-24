CryptoBonusMiles Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $146,113.65 and $253.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,088,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com. The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

