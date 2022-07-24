CryptoBlades (SKILL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00007824 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032696 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,126 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBlades should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

