CryptoBlades (SKILL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.07 Million

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. CryptoBlades has a market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00007824 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017236 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001811 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032696 BTC.
CryptoBlades Coin Profile
CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 877,126 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.
CryptoBlades Coin Trading
