Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Reaches $0.41

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $10.48 billion and $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,348.58 or 0.99997356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.