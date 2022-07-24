Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $172.86 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day moving average of $178.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle International

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crown Castle International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,010,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,725,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919,828 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $815,548,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Crown Castle International by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,925,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,862,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,909,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,505,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 82.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,463,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 662,907 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

