Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.25 to C$18.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

CROMF opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

