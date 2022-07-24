Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CROX. OTR Global lowered shares of Crocs to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.42 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. B. Riley set a $120.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CROX opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.96. Crocs has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $660.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.81 million. Crocs had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 206.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.91 per share, with a total value of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,513.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.91 per share, for a total transaction of $142,766.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,511.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,600 shares of company stock valued at $947,066. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 100.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crocs by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.