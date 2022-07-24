Creditcoin Price Tops $0.38 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001654 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $78.61 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.07 or 0.99895452 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00044568 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00023605 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004274 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001511 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

