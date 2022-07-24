Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($40.40) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on 1COV. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.33) target price on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($48.48) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($50.51) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($60.61) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.42) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Covestro Stock Down 1.5 %

ETR 1COV opened at €33.44 ($33.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a PE ratio of 3.94. Covestro has a 1 year low of €30.73 ($31.04) and a 1 year high of €60.24 ($60.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is €37.30 and its 200 day moving average is €44.25.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

