Cowen Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $193.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. StockNews.com cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.63.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $173.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.84. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,193,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,312,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $879,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

