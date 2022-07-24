Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells $661,200.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $661,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,410,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,493,878.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Coursera stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.49. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Coursera by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 67,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Coursera by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Coursera by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Coursera by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 29,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

