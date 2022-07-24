Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $445,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,620 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,095 shares of company stock valued at $832,747 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coupa Software Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,066 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1,237.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,595,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,825 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at $136,679,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at $156,922,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth $89,821,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.61. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.48.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.