Coreto (COR) Market Cap Reaches $574,602.22

Coreto (COR) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Coreto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. Coreto has a total market cap of $574,602.22 and $1,067.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00016687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00032635 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio.

Buying and Selling Coreto

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

