Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Invests $374,000 in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,072,443.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Price Performance

Crown Castle International stock opened at $172.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

