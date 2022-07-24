Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Has $397,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 211,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,247,000. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 662.9% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after buying an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period.

IAI stock opened at $89.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.07. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.25.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

