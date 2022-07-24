Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Buys 530 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on GD. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.75.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $216.76 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $188.64 and a twelve month high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

