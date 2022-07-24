Convex Finance (CVX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.59 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $503.69 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.79 or 0.00034280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001593 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016612 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001823 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032663 BTC.
Convex Finance Profile
Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,980,788 coins and its circulating supply is 64,673,029 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.
Convex Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.