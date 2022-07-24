Convex Finance (CVX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8.59 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $503.69 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Convex Finance has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $7.79 or 0.00034280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Convex Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00032663 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 91,980,788 coins and its circulating supply is 64,673,029 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance.

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Convex Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Convex Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.