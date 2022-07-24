Conflux Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,415.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,561.24 or 0.06964992 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00023233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.04 or 0.00254485 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00115490 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00658726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00554272 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005977 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network. The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork.

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.