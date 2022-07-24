Column Capital Advisors LLC Takes $74,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of XAR stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.38. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $95.46 and a 12-month high of $129.86.

