Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 573 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth about $93,165,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,937,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,421,000 after buying an additional 1,443,955 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 1,527.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,902,000 after buying an additional 1,180,772 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Terminix Global by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,126,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,941,000 after buying an additional 888,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nekton Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,629,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE TMX opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.04. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $36.30 and a one year high of $53.33.

Terminix Global ( NYSE:TMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.08 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Terminix Global from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. The company offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest management services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

