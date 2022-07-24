Column Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 203 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1,845.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $175.14 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $140.33 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.52 and its 200-day moving average is $181.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Bank of America cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.14.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

