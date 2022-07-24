Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $64,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 160.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $841.50.

Equinix Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $653.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $655.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $696.95. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a PE ratio of 120.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.47. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $606.12 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

