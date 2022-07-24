Column Capital Advisors LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $123.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.12 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

