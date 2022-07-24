Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,982 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 282.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,684 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,606,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,893,000 after purchasing an additional 130,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after buying an additional 176,514 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after buying an additional 28,051 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 434.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,217,000 after buying an additional 381,983 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,582,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

M/I Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $46.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.57. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.33 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $860.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

