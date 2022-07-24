Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 449 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 112.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,814 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 325,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $31.96 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.34. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

