Coldstack Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $225,024.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Coldstack has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $198,504.58 and approximately $225,024.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016590 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032705 BTC.
About Coldstack
Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.
Buying and Selling Coldstack
Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.