Coldstack Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $225,024.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CLS) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, Coldstack has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Coldstack has a total market cap of $198,504.58 and approximately $225,024.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00016590 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032705 BTC.

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

