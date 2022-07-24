CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Reaches $2.30 Million

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $518.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000585 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00011109 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,869,695 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com.

CloakCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.