Citigroup Boosts T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target to $160.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.14.

Shares of TMUS opened at $132.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $101.51 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.27.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

